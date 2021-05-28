Product detail page of mobile app

Sample of product page design from UI Kit

----

Mobile app UI Kit for e-commerce projects

* 30 screens: colorful and styled components and layers

* 30 screens: monochrome gray (for low-fidelity prototypes)

* Well organized styles and components

* Practical use cases for any shopping mobile apps

* Can be used for Android & iOS apps and PWA web apps

* Compatible with: Sketch & Figma

Demos:

Styled colorful: Sketch cloud https://bit.ly/3bYqoWO

Monochrome: Sketch cloud https://bit.ly/34rhr4o

Download: https://gum.co/mobile-ecommerce-design

-----

Follow: Instagram | Twitter | Linkedin

----

Have project? Let's discuss

Telegram chat | Contacts