Product detail page of mobile app

Sample of product page design from UI Kit
Mobile app UI Kit for e-commerce projects
* 30 screens: colorful and styled components and layers
* 30 screens: monochrome gray (for low-fidelity prototypes)
* Well organized styles and components
* Practical use cases for any shopping mobile apps
* Can be used for Android & iOS apps and PWA web apps
* Compatible with: Sketch & Figma
Demos:
Styled colorful: Sketch cloud https://bit.ly/3bYqoWO
Monochrome: Sketch cloud https://bit.ly/34rhr4o
Download: https://gum.co/mobile-ecommerce-design
