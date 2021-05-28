Laura Mateos

Daily UI #002 Credit Card Checkout

Hi! Today's challenge took me quite a long time to finish it and I decided to keep it simple. I'm not really happy with the result, but that's the point of the challenge. Let me know what you think 😉 Thanks!

Posted on May 28, 2021
