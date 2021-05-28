Aarón Hernández

Work Burnout

Work Burnout adobe illustrator vector illustration illustrator business business design work burnout hurry office work office worker employee engage
This illustration shows a recurring situation between work processes where deadlines expire and people panic. The project was made for the Temis application, specifically to generate an animated video tutorial made by Zubia P & b.

