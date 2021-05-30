KULIJAWA: An online builder discussion platform (hero section)

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi friends 👋🏻
Let us introduce our newest hero section exploration. 𝗞𝗨𝗟𝗜𝗝𝗔𝗪𝗔: 𝗔𝗻 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗯𝘂𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗰𝘂𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺. The goal of this project is to provide a discussion platform for the builders, so they can discuss each other about the same topic
What do you think about this shot?
Lemme know on the comment section 💬
✉️: rismuhtadi@gmail.com