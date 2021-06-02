ChiXin Branding Story

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribbblers 🙌🏻
Here is the rebranding of ChiXin Design Studio
About ChiXin Design Studio
As the company continue to grow, ChiXin Studio is coming up with a brand new fresh look that reflects on the company values. We are constantly seeking out ways and ideas to enhance our ideas in creating a more creative, tailored experience and user-friendly interfaces for the users.
Let me know what you think:)
I will share more design in dribbble soon. Stay tuned!
