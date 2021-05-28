Sebastian Abboud

The bird and the bear

Sebastian Abboud
Sebastian Abboud
Hire Me
  • Save
The bird and the bear illustration art fun stack vector textures grit shapes texture bird bear
Download color palette

Shared some process bits and things on Instagram if that's your speed: https://www.instagram.com/p/CPbHqpyNS0K/

View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2021
Sebastian Abboud
Sebastian Abboud
Freelance Designer & Illustrator, available for projects!
Hire Me

More by Sebastian Abboud

View profile
    • Like