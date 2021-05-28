Architecture: Jawahar kala kendra

Architect: Ar. Charles Correa

"The design of the Jawahar Kala Kendra comes from the city (of jaipur) itself which was based on the nine squares each representing nine planets" - Charles Correa.

Correa’s plan for the Kendra invokes directly the original navagraha or nine house mandala. One of the squares is pivoted to recall the original city plan and also to create the entrance. As in the plan of Jaipur city based on the nine square Yantra in which one square is displaced and two central squares combined, in Kendra, the squares are defined by 8m high walls and are a symbol of the fortification walls of the Jaipur old city. The squares correspond to real and imaginary planets, such that each becomes the symbolic representation of the setting. (Source: Archeyes)