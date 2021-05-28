Boon (World Citizen) Donation App

Trending designs to inspire you
Boon is donation platform that primarily allow users to send and receive cloth donations. People are having difficulty in sending and requesting for clothing items. Boon aims to bridge the gap between people that need clothing items and people that readily available to give out clothing items to the needy.
The platform is mobile-based instead of web based because of the ease of use and flexibility that comes with mobile devices.