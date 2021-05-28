Aurora Mobile & Desktop Lightroom Presets is a high quality presets collection designed to improve the look of your images by creating amazing and colorful vibe effects just in a few clicks. It will add bright, clarity, dreamy, natural colors, vibrant, aesthetic tones and more. These presets will help you focus on enhancing your photographs in a natural and eye pleasing way to achieve consistency, recognizable style and beautiful mood. These filter collection is well-balanced and perfect for an array of settings for products photography, accessories photography, clothing photography, portraits, fashion, beach parties, travel photography, late nights, landscapes, weddings, architecture, food photography, road trips with friends, lifestyle, and everything in between.

→ Features:

Takes only a single click.

High-quality result.

Easily editable effects.

Non-destructive Workflow.

Detailed help/Instructions PDF file included.

Completely experimented & tested.

→ Included:

13 .LR Template Files

1 CameraRaw Photoshop Action File

13 DNG Files

13 CameraRAW Xmp Files

4 Readme Files

→ Compatibility:

Lightroom 4, 5, 6 and 7(CC)

Adobe Photoshop Action

Adobe Lightroom Mobile

Compatible with both a Mac and PC

Work on RAW and JPEG images

Can be easily adjusted to fit your image

Installation Instructions are included