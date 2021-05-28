Good for Sale
Aurora Mobile & Desktop Lightroom Presets

Aurora Mobile & Desktop Lightroom Presets is a high quality presets collection designed to improve the look of your images by creating amazing and colorful vibe effects just in a few clicks. It will add bright, clarity, dreamy, natural colors, vibrant, aesthetic tones and more. These presets will help you focus on enhancing your photographs in a natural and eye pleasing way to achieve consistency, recognizable style and beautiful mood. These filter collection is well-balanced and perfect for an array of settings for products photography, accessories photography, clothing photography, portraits, fashion, beach parties, travel photography, late nights, landscapes, weddings, architecture, food photography, road trips with friends, lifestyle, and everything in between.

→ Features:

Takes only a single click.
High-quality result.
Easily editable effects.
Non-destructive Workflow.
Detailed help/Instructions PDF file included.
Completely experimented & tested.

→ Included:
13 .LR Template Files
1 CameraRaw Photoshop Action File
13 DNG Files
13 CameraRAW Xmp Files
4 Readme Files

→ Compatibility:
Lightroom 4, 5, 6 and 7(CC)
Adobe Photoshop Action
Adobe Lightroom Mobile
Compatible with both a Mac and PC
Work on RAW and JPEG images
Can be easily adjusted to fit your image
Installation Instructions are included

