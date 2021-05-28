Kate Gorniak

Furniture mobile application

Kate Gorniak
Kate Gorniak
  • Save
Furniture mobile application e-commerce app shoping iosapp uiuxdesign uiux uitrends appdesign ux ui dashboard interface adobexd xd design furniture app furniture creative mobile mobile ui app application
Download color palette

Hi! This is my vision of a furniture app. You can find here part of the home view, general search, and product page. Waiting for your feedback :)

Kate Gorniak
Kate Gorniak

More by Kate Gorniak

View profile
    • Like