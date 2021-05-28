Jamal talioui

My New animation Logo

Jamal talioui
Jamal talioui
  • Save
My New animation Logo branding vector logo flat motion animation illsutrator after effect 2d design 2d animation
Download color palette

Hey guys!
It's been a while
I'm happy to share my new logo animation.
I'll be glad to read your feedback

I'm available for freelance work
Feel free to contact me
https://linktr.ee/JTMotion

Jamal talioui
Jamal talioui

More by Jamal talioui

View profile
    • Like