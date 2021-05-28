Aashish Chauhan

MBN BOOK - My Balance Note Book

MBN BOOK - My Balance Note Book bank book balance app design app illustration branding application design logo photoshop adobe xd ux design
The whole point of using a mobile MBNBOOK app is to manage their balance accounts information directly from their mobile device.

Advance Features:
Advanced Security & Fraud Alerts.
QR Code Payments.
All In One Payments Listing
Bill Payments Listing.
Intelligent Chatbots.

