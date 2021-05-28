Asenath Antwi

Daily UI #001 - Sign Up

Daily UI #001 - Sign Up giveaway minimal ux signup figmadesign web design dailyui dailyui001 dailyuichallenge ui
Hi Everyone!

Very excited to be apart of the Daily UI Challenge! This is my first Dribbble shot.

In this design, I have produced a simple giveaway screen.

Feel free to give feedback!

