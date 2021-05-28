Facundo Ruiz Diaz

Like Home - UX/UI Project

Like Home - UX/UI Project
After two months of UX research about hotels check-in, benchmarking, archetypes; I defined the POV and MVP of the app. After work on the architecture, userflow, wireframe, moodboard, UI kits, I got a great development of the prototype

Posted on May 28, 2021
