MEGA WIN slot machine animation

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The animated Mega Win screen looks like a real explosion of golden sparks.
In the center of the screen, a congratulatory inscription and the winning amount appear. In the first instant, many golden sparks are scattered around the text.
After a second, they turn into golden moments, which are generously poured towards the player. During the entire time, the inscription pulsates.
You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects
⠀
#Win #winnings #slotwinnings #megawin #animation #animationdesign #gamedesigners #artist #artwork #designstudio #digitalart #digitalillustration #designer #casinodevelopment #gamedevelopment #gambling #slot #slotmachine #games #gameart #gameartist #graphic #graphicforgames #gamedev #gamedeveloper #casino #ui #uidesign