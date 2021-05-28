MEGA WIN slot machine animation

The animated Mega Win screen looks like a real explosion of golden sparks.

In the center of the screen, a congratulatory inscription and the winning amount appear. In the first instant, many golden sparks are scattered around the text.

After a second, they turn into golden moments, which are generously poured towards the player. During the entire time, the inscription pulsates.

You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects

⠀

#Win #winnings #slotwinnings #megawin #animation #animationdesign #gamedesigners #artist #artwork #designstudio #digitalart #digitalillustration #designer #casinodevelopment #gamedevelopment #gambling #slot #slotmachine #games #gameart #gameartist #graphic #graphicforgames #gamedev #gamedeveloper #casino #ui #uidesign