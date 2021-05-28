Trending designs to inspire you
Hey, guys!
Coming back to you with a new shot — Health App ⚕️
Homescreen is the most important part of any health and wellness app, right?
There the user sees the key metrics:
👣 steps
🏃🏽♂️ distance
❤️ heart rate
🔥 calories
😴 sleep
All the most crucial data about your health clearly displayed 📊
If you open the activity screen, you’ll see the steps and distance by day📆 Also there is activity chart and training tips 🏋🏿♀️
🔵 The main color is blue. We also used different shades of blue to connect all visual elements and achieve the calming effect.
Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!