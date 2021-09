Hey, guys!

Coming back to you with a new shot โ€” Health App โš•๏ธ

Homescreen is the most important part of any health and wellness app, right?

There the user sees the key metrics:

๐Ÿ‘ฃ steps

๐Ÿƒ๐Ÿฝโ€โ™‚๏ธ distance

โค๏ธ heart rate

๐Ÿ”ฅ calories

๐Ÿ˜ด sleep

All the most crucial data about your health clearly displayed ๐Ÿ“Š

If you open the activity screen, youโ€™ll see the steps and distance by day๐Ÿ“† Also there is activity chart and training tips ๐Ÿ‹๐Ÿฟโ€โ™€๏ธ

๐Ÿ”ต The main color is blue. We also used different shades of blue to connect all visual elements and achieve the calming effect.

Press ๐Ÿ’œ if you like our design and share feedback!