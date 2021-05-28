Hey, guys!

Coming back to you with a new shot — Health App ⚕️

Homescreen is the most important part of any health and wellness app, right?

There the user sees the key metrics:

👣 steps

🏃🏽‍♂️ distance

❤️ heart rate

🔥 calories

😴 sleep

All the most crucial data about your health clearly displayed 📊

If you open the activity screen, you’ll see the steps and distance by day📆 Also there is activity chart and training tips 🏋🏿‍♀️

🔵 The main color is blue. We also used different shades of blue to connect all visual elements and achieve the calming effect.

