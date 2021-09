MangoCrypt logo 🥭

MangoCrypt 平 兩

Logo exploration 1 for an upcoming tech Blog

MangoCrypt Brand name is made of 2 words Mango and Crypt. I did an experiment around those words by encrypting the MANGO word in different encryption languages.

Morse Code, Binary Code, HTML Entities, Navajo, MD5, SHA-1

The best fit for it was morse code so I used the Morse code to Encrypt the MANGO Word.

I will share more about this project in future posts.

