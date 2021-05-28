Kanhaiya Sharma

MangoCrypt logo 🥭

MangoCrypt logo
MangoCrypt 🥭 👨‍💻

Logo exploration 1 for an upcoming tech Blog
MangoCrypt Brand name is made of 2 words Mango and Crypt. I did an experiment around those words by encrypting the MANGO word in different encryption languages.
Morse Code, Binary Code, HTML Entities, Navajo, MD5, SHA-1
The best fit for it was morse code so I used the Morse code to Encrypt the MANGO Word.

I will share more about this project in future posts.

