Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
MangoCrypt 🥭 👨💻
Logo exploration 1 for an upcoming tech Blog
--
MangoCrypt Brand name is made of 2 words Mango and Crypt. I did an experiment around those words by encrypting the MANGO word in different encryption languages.
Morse Code, Binary Code, HTML Entities, Navajo, MD5, SHA-1
The best fit for it was morse code so I used the Morse code to Encrypt the MANGO Word.
I will share more about this project in future posts.
🟢 Available for New Project
Say Hi 👋:
DM or email for work inquiries.
kanhaiyasharma.id@gmail.com
_____
Let's Connect
💎 Instagram- Daily design & Logo grids.
✍🏻 Behance- Projects & Case studies.
📌 Medium- Share Experience & design resources.
_____
Articles Recommendation
📐Logo Design with Grid System
8️⃣ The 8 Types of Logos: Explained
👨🏫Logo Design Process: Start To Finish
👨💻Best softwares for logo designing!!
📈 Logo trends future