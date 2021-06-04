ChiXin Logo Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers 🙌🏻
Here is the rebranding of ChiXin Design Studio
About ChiXin Design Studio
As the company continue to grow, ChiXin Studio is coming up with a brand new fresh look that reflects on the company values. We are constantly seeking out ways and ideas to enhance our ideas in creating a more creative, tailored experience and user-friendly interfaces for the users.
Let me know what you think:)
I will share more design in dribbble soon. Stay tuned!
Follow me on behance more for project updates
Need a Website or an App Design?
Let's Connect