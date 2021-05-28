ioana kardos
Environmental Behaviour Dashboard

Our design project focuses on how to make green behaviour easy. We wanted to increase the impact of a climate action platform, through creating a beautiful and enjoyable user interface. A playful colour palette, readable text blocks supported by a balanced font choice and white space make the user experience engaging and fun. The use of illustrations evolve the visuals and connect users to the brand mission.

