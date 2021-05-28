Tesla Fleet - Request A Ride Landing Page Concept

In this project we prove the power of Webflow and its limitless capabilities by building the Tesla Fleet landing page concept where people can request a ride.

The main idea was inspired by Uber and the design features a dark mode as well as a minimal interactive menu.

Optimized for both mobile and desktop, this project was so fun to develop!

Designed in Adobe XD and developed in Webflow.

Feel free to clone this project and blend it with your ideas!

Pages built: Home

