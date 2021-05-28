Rakibul Islam Rifat

Fashozz Logo Design By Xvention Visual

Rakibul Islam Rifat
Rakibul Islam Rifat
  • Save
Fashozz Logo Design By Xvention Visual logo designs branding design luxury logo fashion logo fashozz logo design icon logo graphic design xvention visual vector design social illustration
Download color palette

Fashozz is an Online Fashion Shop in BD.
Saad Al Sakib Founder of Fashozz.
This Fashozz Logo was designed by Rakibul Islam Rifat.
Xvention Visual

Rakibul Islam Rifat
Rakibul Islam Rifat

More by Rakibul Islam Rifat

View profile
    • Like