Mahmud Abdullah

Lawyan - Branding of A fictional law consulting agency

Mahmud Abdullah
Mahmud Abdullah
  • Save
Lawyan - Branding of A fictional law consulting agency graphic design logodesigner branidentity branding brand lawfirm law corporate logo design minimal logo logodesign logo
Download color palette

A branding means more than just logo design. As opposed to presenting a whole brand to the audience. Each time, they have seized the opportunity despite obstacles we can scarcely imagine.

Though fictional, this is my new branding design. I have highlighted the brand of a law firm here. You can view the entire project by clicking on the link below.

Full view in Behance

Follow me on Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn | Behance

Mahmud Abdullah
Mahmud Abdullah

More by Mahmud Abdullah

View profile
    • Like