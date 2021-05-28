TemplateMount

E-commerce app UI Kit

E-commerce app UI Kit product page design e-commerce mobile app mobile app designs mobile app ui design shopping app online store online shop uikit ui kit ecommerce app
Mobile app UI Kit for e-commerce projects
* 30 screens: colorful and styled components and layers
* 30 screens: monochrome gray (for low-fidelity prototypes)
* Well organized styles and components
* Practical use cases for any shopping mobile apps
* Can be used for Android & iOS apps and PWA web apps
* Compatible with: Sketch & Figma

Demos:
Styled colorful: Sketch cloud https://bit.ly/3bYqoWO
Monochrome: Sketch cloud https://bit.ly/34rhr4o

Download all: https://gum.co/mobile-ecommerce-design

Have project? Let's discuss
templatemount@gmail.com

