Masum Ahmed

Home Chef Recipe App

Masum Ahmed
Masum Ahmed
  • Save
Home Chef Recipe App trendy design trendy minimalist clean ui mobile app design minimal clean ux ui design app food delivery app delivery app food order app food ordering app order food recipe app recipe chef
Download color palette

Hello guys!

Here is my recent exploration design for Home Chef Recipe App. Hope you like it and enjoy guys! :)

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow.

Wanna collaborate with me? Shoot your business inquiry to
Email: masum.cseseu@gmail.com
Skype: https://join.skype.com/invite/UMcm2WFjAcqD

Masum Ahmed
Masum Ahmed

More by Masum Ahmed

View profile
    • Like