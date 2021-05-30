Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
7ahang

Mailbox Concept Application 2

Mailbox Concept Application 2 filter calendar schedule video mailing mail email template mailbox email inbox dark ui dark layout platform ui application app concept sketch design
  1. Mailbox Concept Application 1.png
  2. Mailbox Concept Application 2.png
  3. Inbox Light.png
  4. Inbox Dark.png

Press Like to appreciate it.

💎 Made with Sketch. Usage avatar from Olya Oleinic

🖋 Font Usage: Google Sans & Cabin.

👁‍🗨 Icon Source: SF Symbols 2.


Rebound of
Mailbox Concept Application (Mobile)
→Yuhang Lu. Think Different.
