E-commerce mobile app designs

Mobile app UI Kit for e-commerce projects
* 30 screens: colorful and styled components and layers
* 30 screens: monochrome gray (for low-fidelity prototypes)
* Well organized styles and components
* Practical use cases for any shopping mobile apps
* Can be used for Android & iOS apps and PWA web apps
* Compatible with: Sketch & Figma

Demos:
Styled colorful: Sketch cloud https://bit.ly/3bYqoWO
Monochrome: Sketch cloud https://bit.ly/34rhr4o

Download: https://gum.co/mobile-ecommerce-design
Follow: Instagram | Twitter | Linkedin
Have project? Let's discuss
Telegram chat | Contacts

