Pavel Gavrichenko
idaproject

Strana Development | Concept

Pavel Gavrichenko
idaproject
Pavel Gavrichenko for idaproject
Hire Us
  • Save
Strana Development | Concept style branding website festival real estate interface web ux ui typography minimal idaproject design
Strana Development | Concept style branding website festival real estate interface web ux ui typography minimal idaproject design
Download color palette
  1. Frame 1090.jpg
  2. Frame 1092.jpg

Strana Development -
reliable, dynamically developing full-cycle development company that implements large projects in the field of residential and commercial real estate in the territory of the Russian Federation.

https://tmn.strana.com/

idaproject
idaproject
Top-1 real-estate focused digital-agency from Russia
Hire Us

More by idaproject

View profile
    • Like