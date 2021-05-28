Low-poly summer deer

Trending designs to inspire you
It’s been a while since I last posted, right? I was so busy I didn’t notice that it was summer already! 🌿
And that is why my summer deer greats you today!
I really love summertime and all those green plants and flowers! 💚 Just like this little deer!