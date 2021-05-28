Vosidiy Muslimbek

Online shopping app design kit

Online shopping app design kit products page products android e-commerce online shop online shopping app ecommerce design e-commerce app ui kits uikit
* 30 screens: colorful and styled components and layers
* 30 screens: monochrome gray (for low-fidelity prototypes)
* Well organized styles and components
* Practical use cases for any shopping mobile apps
* Can be used for Android & iOS apps and PWA web apps
* Compatible with: Sketch & Figma

Demos:
Styled colorful: Sketch cloud https://bit.ly/3bYqoWO
Monochrome: Sketch cloud https://bit.ly/34rhr4o

Download: https://gum.co/mobile-ecommerce-design

