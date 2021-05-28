D & R logo concept.

Hi, I hope you like this design.

If you think of any change, please comment for the suggestion.

Connect on social media and portfolio site.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Behance-instagram -linkdin-Behance-Twitter-Pinterest-Facebook

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Say hello: vramar.roy.2015@gmail.com

WhatsApp: +880-1681-305777

Skype: https://join.skype.com/invite/emJheyJ6WwcT

Logo and branding + brand guide.