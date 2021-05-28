Renjishi (or Two Lions) Kabuki

Kabuki is a classical form of Japanese dance-drama. Kabuki theatre is known for its heavily-stylised performances, the often-glamorous costumes worn by performers, and for the elaborate kumadori make-up worn by some of its performers.

Renjishi, or Two Lions, is a kabuki dance with lyrics written by Kawatake Mokuami, choreography by Hanayagi Jusuke I and music by Kineya Shōjirō III and Kineya Katsusaburō II, first performed in 1872

‘Renjishi’, ‘Father and Son Lions’ refers to a famous kabuki lion dance. These lions, called ‘shishi’, are mythical beasts who are associated with an important Buddhist deity. The dance is based on the legend that the ‘shishi’ thrusts its cubs down to the bottom of a ravine as a test of their strength. The parent ‘shishi’ will nurtures only the strong cubs which climb up by themselves.