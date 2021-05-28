Arfi Maulana

Movie App Exploration

Hey guys!
This is my exploration of Movie App, where you can booking cinema tickets online.
I use the new pack of Iconly:
https://www.figma.com/community/file/876509330914541878/Iconly-2.3---600%2B-Essential-icons-%2F-New-version

What do you guys think of this exploration?
Hope you like it 🧡

Posted on May 28, 2021
