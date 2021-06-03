Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lye Hoe

ChiXin Branding

Lye Hoe
Lye Hoe
Hire Me
  • Save
ChiXin Branding branding agency brand identity ux ui brand design branding logo design geometry logo logotype
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers 🙌🏻
Here is the rebranding of ChiXin Design Studio

About ChiXin Design Studio
As the company continue to grow, ChiXin Studio is coming up with a brand new fresh look that reflects on the company values. We are constantly seeking out ways and ideas to enhance our ideas in creating a more creative, tailored experience and user-friendly interfaces for the users.

Let me know what you think:)

I will share more design in dribbble soon. Stay tuned!

Follow me on behance more for project updates

Need a Website or an App Design?
Let's Connect

Lye Hoe
Lye Hoe
Create meaningful experience through design
Hire Me

More by Lye Hoe

View profile
    • Like