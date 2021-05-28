Natalia Berdnyk
E-commerce App UI

Natalia Berdnyk
E-commerce App UI ui concept run air sport green shoes store shop ecommerce e-commerce nike mobile dark theme ios app
Hey all🖐!
Hands down, shopping is one of the most satisfying things to do🤤. It gets even better when you can do it on your couch while using a smart and handy shopping app.
Yeah, couch shopping will always be the thing! So we made this design concept of a Nike shopping app. What do you think of it? 🙂
Please share your opinions on our design shot in the comments below. And do not forget to like our post – we appreciate it. 🤗

Made with ❤️at Uptech.
