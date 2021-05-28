Haydon

TAWC Landing Screen

Haydon
Haydon
  • Save
TAWC Landing Screen design uiux website website design dailyui uidesign ui webdesign web figma
Download color palette

Design made for a group project working with 6 other individuals. The challenge was to create an experience that made use of photogrammetry. As a team, we came up with TAWC, To Anyone Who's Curious.

Take a look at the live website here:
https://tawc.tk/

View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2021
Haydon
Haydon

More by Haydon

View profile
    • Like