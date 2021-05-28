TAWC Landing Screen

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Design made for a group project working with 6 other individuals. The challenge was to create an experience that made use of photogrammetry. As a team, we came up with TAWC, To Anyone Who's Curious.
Take a look at the live website here:
https://tawc.tk/