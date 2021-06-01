Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Green 2.0 Homepage

The Green 2.0 homepage focuses on powerful language to capture the visitors interest. Lower on the page we put key reports and partnerships in front of the visitor to help them easily connect with their research and understand how they can get involved.

View Full Case Study: https://huemor.rocks/case-studies/green-2-0

