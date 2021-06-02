Lye Hoe

ChiXin Branding

Lye Hoe
Lye Hoe
Hire Me
  • Save
ChiXin Branding agency logotype ux ui logo geometry abstract brand design identity branding
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers 🙌🏻
Here is the rebranding of ChiXin Design Studio

About ChiXin Design Studio
As the company continue to grow, ChiXin Studio is coming up with a brand new fresh look that reflects on the company values. We are constantly seeking out ways and ideas to enhance our ideas in creating a more creative, tailored experience and user-friendly interfaces for the users.

Let me know what you think:)

I will share more design in dribbble soon. Stay tuned!

Follow me on behance more for project updates

Need a Website or an App Design?
Let's Connect

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2021
Lye Hoe
Lye Hoe
Create meaningful experience through design
Hire Me

More by Lye Hoe

View profile
    • Like