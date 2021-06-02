ChiXin Branding

Hello Dribbblers 🙌🏻

Here is the rebranding of ChiXin Design Studio

About ChiXin Design Studio

As the company continue to grow, ChiXin Studio is coming up with a brand new fresh look that reflects on the company values. We are constantly seeking out ways and ideas to enhance our ideas in creating a more creative, tailored experience and user-friendly interfaces for the users.

