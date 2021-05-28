Cover Design of the book "The Forgotten Cup"

Trending designs to inspire you
Book cover illustration for Italian Author Jo Araf's narrative book "The Forgotten Cup", published in 2013. The book is about an unheard-of football cup named Mitropa Cup. It was contested by the main European teams and players between 1927 and 1939.
I created a concept illustration for the cover. The illustration theme is based on the main objective and protagonists of the book. Instead of manipulating, I hand drawn the whole cover in organic vintage style that reflects the immersive nature of the story, paired with rusty fonts that aim to showcase a similar sense of delicacy that goes hand in hand with the story.