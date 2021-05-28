Cover Design of the book "The Forgotten Cup"

Book cover illustration for Italian Author Jo Araf's narrative book "The Forgotten Cup", published in 2013. The book is about an unheard-of football cup named Mitropa Cup. It was contested by the main European teams and players between 1927 and 1939.

I created a concept illustration for the cover. The illustration theme is based on the main objective and protagonists of the book. Instead of manipulating, I hand drawn the whole cover in organic vintage style that reflects the immersive nature of the story, paired with rusty fonts that aim to showcase a similar sense of delicacy that goes hand in hand with the story.