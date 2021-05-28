Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anabella Guzmán

Philosophy Book Collection

Anabella Guzmán
Anabella Guzmán
Book collection / Cover and interior design. From the philosophical essay genre, five titles on love and sexuality were chosen, of which three were developed as a promotional sample in digital support and for free distribution.
See the full project on Behance https://www.behance.net/gallery/109585361/Libros-Coleccion-Sentimental

