Philosophy Book Collection

Book collection / Cover and interior design. From the philosophical essay genre, five titles on love and sexuality were chosen, of which three were developed as a promotional sample in digital support and for free distribution.
See the full project on Behance https://www.behance.net/gallery/109585361/Libros-Coleccion-Sentimental