Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Michael Dolejš

KH – web concept 2

Michael Dolejš
Michael Dolejš
Hire Me
  • Save
KH – web concept 2 ux new najbrt identity interface app studio najbrt website iphone user interface
Download color palette

Some quick and dirty concepts I found from the process of the upcoming Kunsthalle Prague website we just finishing at Studio Najbrt.

Want to work with us on projects like these? Hit me up at michael@najbrt.cz (Prague only, full-time position)

–––

Behance
Instagram
Twitter

656f2ae9f94ae8b2f70c96fbab1a66c2
Rebound of
KH – web concept 1
By Michael Dolejš
View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2021
Michael Dolejš
Michael Dolejš
Digital Graphic Designer (Mobile, Web & Identity)
Hire Me

More by Michael Dolejš

View profile
    • Like