gina paredes @ginaa.paredes on instagram

I will make amazing simple portrait of you in less than 24 hours!

PRICE LIST (1 FIGURE HALF BODY ONLY)

- Basic : $5

- Grayscale : $10

- Full Colour : $15

- More than 1 person to be drawn? example (Full Colour Package) $15x2 = $30

WHAT WILL YOU GET ?

- High Quality Results

- High Resolution, 300 DPI, 5000 pixel

- PNG, JPEG and source file in Adobe Illustrator

Order Now! & Send photos that you want to edit, say what you want from this gigs, wait 1 day and I will realize what you want :)

if you buy 2 figure or more, message me I'll create custom order.

Perfect gift for everyone

You can also buy for human faces, for graduation gifts, birthdays, etc.

for any question or any request please contact me!

Thank you!

Hire me on Fiverr:

https://www.fiverr.com/unfamouz