Good for Sale
Wolf's Head

Wolf's Head nature modern wolf mascot e-sports beast animal she-wolf head wolf
$700
Wolf's Head

A stylized logo of wolf done in sports/mascot style.

Browse the rest of my work at:

https://www.logoground.com/designer.php?did=15169
https://scalebranding.com/vendor/cope

Posted on May 28, 2021
Logo, Illustrations & Brand Identity
