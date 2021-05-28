TMJR

Logo for "Nest" event agency

Logo for "Nest" event agency
Logo for the "Nest" event agency. Made in minimalism from primitives and form a nest and a bird sitting on it. Like an abstraction, it allows the viewer to see something of his own in the image - this personifies the loyalty of an individual approach to customers.

