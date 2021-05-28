Andrii Tarelko
Studio Presto

Tierd (Food delivery)

Andrii Tarelko
Studio Presto
Andrii Tarelko for Studio Presto
  • Save
Tierd (Food delivery) delivery service animation gradient food delivery site ui ux design web design ui ux
Download color palette
  1. tierd_drb.mp4
  2. tierd_drb.png

Hi dribble!

Check out the food delivery service concept and the interesting animation for it.

Hope you like it :)
Thanks for your comments & likes!

———————

Would you like to cooperate with us? Write to us!
hello@studiopresto.com

Studio Presto
Studio Presto

More by Studio Presto

View profile
    • Like