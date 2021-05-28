Bob Case

Coat of Arms

Coat of Arms bear lion shield badge color coat of arms design branding logo bw illustration
  1. COA_BW_orig.png
  2. COA_color_orig.png
  3. COA_BW.png
  4. COA_color_alt.png
  5. COA_sketches.png

Fun coat of arms for a spectacular client - had all the patience in the world for my slow process. Color version and some alts in the attachments. Progress sketches too.

Posted on May 28, 2021
I’m obsessed with lines.
