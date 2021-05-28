monica ardhea @monicaardhea.asmara on instagram

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi thanks for visit my gigs ^_^
I will make your photo into potrait cartoon vector in 24 HOURS!
Order Now! & Send photos that you want to edit, say what you want from this gigs, wait 1 day and I will realize what you want :)
LIST PACKAGE :
- Head to shoulder : 300 DPI, 5000 pixel
- HalfBody : 300 DPI, 5000 pixel
- Full Body : 300 DPI, 5000 pixel
PRICE LIST (1 FIGURE ONLY)
- Head to shoulder : $10
- Half Body : $15
- Full Body : $20
- More than 1 person to be drawn? example $10x2 = $20
WHAT WILL YOU GET ?
- High Quality Results
- High Resolution, 300 DPI, 5000x pixel
- PNG File ( Transparent & Background)
- Extra source file in Adobe Illustrator (Full Body)
Hire me on Fiverr:
https://www.fiverr.com/unfamouz