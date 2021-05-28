Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Marvin Schwaibold
Passbase

Passbase Dark Mode

Marvin Schwaibold
Passbase
Marvin Schwaibold for Passbase
  • Save
Passbase Dark Mode screendesign webdesign clean ux typography interface website minimal ui design
Download color palette

Art Direction and Webdesign for Passbase.
Dark Mode 👽

Pass base is an identity verification solution that helps companies, onboard users, from over 190 countries and screen 6,000 government IDs.

www.passbase.com

View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2021
Passbase
Passbase
Solving Identity Verification at Scale.

More by Passbase

View profile
    • Like