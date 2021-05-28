K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 57 - 58

What’s your favourite moment of the day?

Here is a remake of the background designs I made for my Zootocollant Stickers collection (in kraft paper version, coming soon!) - it looks like the synthetic sun can fit very well within a natural themed illustration...

On this version, I stared the kraft paper sky with my pictograms <3 Lots of more to come this week!

—

Follow me to discover my 100 new visit cards daily in the next couple of weeks here and on https://k-1.ooo • www.instagram.com/koya.li • www.fb.me/K1Kdesign • www.deviantart.com/koyakoya