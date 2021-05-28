Camille Rattoni

K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 57 - 58

K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 57 - 58
What’s your favourite moment of the day?

Here is a remake of the background designs I made for my Zootocollant Stickers collection (in kraft paper version, coming soon!) - it looks like the synthetic sun can fit very well within a natural themed illustration...

On this version, I stared the kraft paper sky with my pictograms <3 Lots of more to come this week!

Follow me to discover my 100 new visit cards daily in the next couple of weeks

