ita krisasianti @momihzahwavarel

ita krisasianti @momihzahwavarel portrait illustration portrait fiverr cartoonize cartoon lineart vector face fashion illustration design
Hi thanks for visit my gigs ^_^
I will make your photo into potrait cartoon vector in 24 HOURS!
Order Now! & Send photos that you want to edit, say what you want from this gigs, wait 1 day and I will realize what you want :)

LIST PACKAGE :
- Head to shoulder : 300 DPI, 5000 pixel
- HalfBody : 300 DPI, 5000 pixel
- Full Body : 300 DPI, 5000 pixel

PRICE LIST (1 FIGURE ONLY)
- Head to shoulder : $10
- Half Body : $15
- Full Body : $20
- More than 1 person to be drawn? example $10x2 = $20

WHAT WILL YOU GET ?
- High Quality Results
- High Resolution, 300 DPI, 5000x pixel
- PNG File ( Transparent & Background)
- Extra source file in Adobe Illustrator (Full Body)

Hire me on Fiverr:
https://www.fiverr.com/unfamouz

