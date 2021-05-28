Jackson Goestemeier

CBD Insused Fruit Thins Pouch

Jackson Goestemeier
Jackson Goestemeier
Hire Me
  • Save
CBD Insused Fruit Thins Pouch cannabis packaging cannabis branding cbd packaging cbd label design cbd package embalagem packaging
CBD Insused Fruit Thins Pouch cannabis packaging cannabis branding cbd packaging cbd label design cbd package embalagem packaging
Download color palette
  1. 05.jpg
  2. design-de-embalagem-Flowerz-Fruit-Thins.jpg

The CBD infused edibles market is full of gummies and candies. Flowerz Fruit Thins are a healthier alternative for people who still want to enjoy CBD edibles but keep a healthy lifestyle. As it is a more natural CBD alternative the creative path followed is a clean pouch design, quite different from all other CBD edible products packagings we often see in the American market.
The design relies on the contrast of the light background with the illustration, typography and graphic elements in striking colors - based on each flavor - to attract customers eyes at the point of sale. The sliced fruit watercolor illustrations give a natural, artisanal, premium and exclusive feel to the product, while the information hierarchy is simple and easy to understand.

Jackson Goestemeier
Jackson Goestemeier
I create brands & packaging. Let's bring your ideas to life.
Hire Me

More by Jackson Goestemeier

View profile
    • Like